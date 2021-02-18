Chandrababu Faces Existential Crisis As YSRCP Wins Over 87% Panchayats In Kuppam

CHITTOOR: The Telugu Desam Party's nightmare continues as candidates backed by the ruling YSRCP bag over 87% of panchayats falling in the Kuppam assembly constituency of the TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu.

The 'yellow' outfit managed to secure just 8 out of 63 panchayats, the results of which have been declared by far. On the other hand, YSRCP backed candidates have won a whopping 55 panchayats. Counting in 26 panchayats is still underway . The TDP and its chief Chandrababu Naidu's plunge into obscurity seems to have come to a logical conclusion with the former CM failing to secure his bastion.

It is important to note that YSRCP backed candidates secured over 80% panchayats in both the phases prior to this. This is indicative of the success of the welfare schemes undertaken by the Government under CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the consequential impact of the same on the lives of the needy.