AMARAVATI: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas slammed Chandrababu Naidu for neglecting Vijayawada City during his term and said he doesn't have any moral right to campaign in the city.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, the Minister said Naidu couldn't complete the construction of Kanaka Durga flyover in his regime and not even release any funds for the development of Vijayawada while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government has completed the flyover construction and also sanctioned Rs 600 crore works for the development of the city. He asserted that YSRCP would win in all 64 wards in Vijayawada Corporation.

He said the people of Vijayawada are tired of Naidu's lies and demanded Naidu to seek apology from the people of the city for his utter negligence towards it.

The Minister said TDP leaders themselves are admitting that people belonging to Naidu's caste only are benefitting in the Party and demanded that Naidu should respond to the comments of TDP leaders Bonda Uma Maheswar Rao, Buddha Venkanna and Nagul Meera on the domination of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani in Vijayawada. He said Naidu is trying to put TDP on track, but in vain due to the domination of his community leaders.

Reminding that it was Chandrababu Naidu who issued G.O to hike Water tax to hundred percent in the previous government, he said people don't believe the false propaganda of TDP on municipal taxes to gain political mileage ahead of civic polls and assured that the new tax policy will not burden the people of the state.