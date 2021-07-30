Chandrababu Behaving Like Telangana Advisor: AP Govt Chief Whip

AMARAVATI: Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy criticised TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu for speaking in support of the Telangana State acting as their Irrigation Advisor while forgetting his role of Opposition leader in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Chief Whip and MLA G Srikanth Reddy said that Chandrababu was jealous as the State is prospering, projects are having good inflows and thus started to politicize things creating further disputes.

In this context, he said that all those letters written by the Telangana government are more like coming from the TDP office which sought to leave the Rayalaseema region in the lurch without water, while illegally drawing water from Srisailam and other projects for power generation. The MLA slammed Chandrababu Naidu for politicising Rayalaseema irrigation issues and said he has no moral right to speak on the issue, as he couldn’t complete a single project in his tenure, even those projects that were initiated by YS Rajashekar Reddy.

Srikanth Reddy said that Chandrababu is continuing with backstabbing politics by conspiring against the State and working for the benefits of neighbouring State. He said that Chandrababu Naidu failed to complete even a single irrigation project in his administration, which resulted in the current crisis of losing the legal share of water allocated. The TDP, which was in power from 1994-2004, has done a lot of injustice to the State by not undertaking any project.

In this regard, he recalled the comments made by Naidu, where said that practising agriculture is sheer waste and irrigation projects are a waste of money. The same Chandrababu Naidu along with Devineni Uma protested while opposing the construction of the Pothireddypadu project during YS Rajashekar Reddy's rule, which is now a saviour for the Rayalaseema region. In the same way, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed for Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project to draw the State share of water that was legally allocated by KRMB.

He said that Chandrababu Naidu is intentionally creating rift by opposing Rayalaseema lift irrigation projects and playing dramas without clarifying his stance on the project. The MLA stated that Naidu was silent when Telangana State was constructing new projects like Palamuru-Rangareddy, Dindi during his rule, and now he is speaking in support of Telangana leaving state priorities.

Srikanth Reddy assured that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed toward State benefits and had written letters to the Prime Minister and Telangana Chief Minister to resolve the issue. He said that there is a good amount of rainfall this year where all the projects are getting filled right in the month of July, unlike in Chandrababu’s reign where the State faced drought for almost 12 years.

