Buggana Rajendranath Issues Clarity on Payyavula Keshav's False Allegation

AMARAVATI: Brushing aside the allegations made by PAC Chairman Payyavula Keshav, Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy clarified that there are complete details regarding the transactions of Rs 41,000 crore and said it is one another false propaganda by the opposition TDP leaders.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the minister said that the allegations made by PAC Chairman are completely baseless, which are more like creating misunderstanding over the State finances among the people. He said that the opposition has been making unnecessary politics based on CAG letters and stated that PAC should have discussed the issue with the government instead of writing letters to the Governor and conducting press conferences.

Minister Rajendranath Reddy said that the opposition should know the facts before addressing the public and if there are any doubts, they can be resolved through a meeting. He said it was untrue that the money was paid without bills and all it is due to the programming errors in the CFMS. CAG has sought clarification on the payment of Rs 41,000 crore in bills, where all the details will be sent to the AG's office.

He said that the previous government had introduced CFMS back in 2018 and was handed over to a private party, without any supervision by the government and since then all the payments are being done through CFMS instead of treasury. In the year 2020-21, almost Rs 10,895 crore have been reverted back from PD accounts due to programming errors in CFMS. He stated that there is a need to resolve this.

Speaking on the allegations that Andhra Pradesh is taking debt on Telangana State, he clarified that the two states have been paying back the debt incurred in joint Andhra Pradesh and there is no such provision of getting loan in the name of another State. He said that over 1.31 crore people have received welfare initiatives from the State government during Covid and there is no problem in paying salaries for the employees.

