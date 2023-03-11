BRS Leaders' Unique Protest Against ED Summons to Kavitha

Hyderabad: The liquor scam case has created a huge uproar across the nation and become a hot topic of discussion in Telangana political circles.

In this backdrop, leaders from opposition parties in Telangana have criticized KCR government and MLC Kavitha. On the other hand, BRS party leaders are hitting out at the Centre for using investigative agencies to target the strong party.

MLC Kavitha appeared before the ED today for questioning. BRS party leaders are protesting against the ED, CBI and BJP’s intimidation politics. Before joining and after joining BJP posters have been put up across Telangana. This is no less than a movie poster.

Several politicial Leaders are making satiricial comments after the CBI raids saying that leaders who have corruption cases against them have dye themselves saffron and joined the BJP to protect themselves.

Posters featuring Central mminister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Assam chief minister himanta Vishwa Sharma, west Bengal BJP chief Suvendhu Adhikari, businessman MP Sujana Chaudary from Andhra Pradesh and former union minister Narayan Rane have been put up across the town.

But, the BRS activists have put up posters featuring MLC kavitha showing that there is no stain before or after the raid. The caption reads:

“True colors do not fade" These posters also carry the hashtag #bye bye Modi”.

Meanwhile, these posters have gone viral on social media.