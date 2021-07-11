Etela Rajender Padayatra in Huzurabad For BJP Confirmed

HUZURABAD: Former Telangana health minister and BJP leader Etela Rajender has announced that he will embark on a padayatra (walkathon) in the Huzurabad constituency to highlight the atrocities of the ruling TRS party. Starting from Battinivani village in Kamalapur mandal, he said he traverse 350 to 400 kms in the region and the date and schedule will be revealed in another three days, he said. Speaking at his residence in Huzurabad on Saturday, Etela said that his resignation from the post of an MLA was accepted within half an hour of submitting it, without even taking his opinion. As the Speaker had not come forward to take the resignation letter, he said that he had to give it to the Secretary of the Assembly. He said that the Gazette notification of his resignation issued in half an hour will go into annals of Telangana history and this had happened only in his case, he lamented.

Etela while speaking about the state of affairs in the Huzurabad constituency said that government officers at all levels, starting with constables, have been transferred and hundreds of intelligence and other police officers have been deployed in the field, he said. He alleged that the ruling party was buying elected representations at a price like they were buying items from a shop, he decried.

He said that leaders of various caste groups were being bribed with money at Ranganayakasagar in Siddipet, he stated. All this was being carried out by appointing a Special Revenue Officer at the Huzurabad RDO Center, Etela alleged. In the house of the Huzurabad chairperson itself, there were more than 34 votes in the house. The ruling TRS party was threatening leaders that if people didn’t vote for the TRS, the welfare schemes would not reach the people. Etela made it clear that welfare schemes were not the private property of the TRS. I am not alone in this fight and I have the support of local activists, associations, and people with me, he exuded confidently.

The BJP leader said that he had faith in democratic principles and He added that his fight with KCR was for justice and morals. Alleging that TRS is spending money to win the elections, Rajender said that he will complain about the irregularities to the Election Commission.

BJP district president Gangadi Krishnareddy, Choppadandy Ex MLA Bodige Shobha, ZPTC ex-chairperson Tula Uma, Adilabad Zilla Parishad ex-chairperson Suhasini Reddy, and joint Warangal ex-president Venugopal Reddy were present in the meeting.

