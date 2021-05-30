Bharatiya Janata Party National Secretary and Andhra Pradesh In-charge Sunil Deodhar trained guns on the Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu after the Mahanadu, the annual conclave of the TDP, was convened.

In a series of tweets, the BJP leader alleged that he had backstabbed Narendra Modi just like how he did to the founder of the party the late NT Rama Rao. "Naidu backstabbed PM Narendra Modi, like how he did to late NTR. He miscalculated & miserably failed. His cunning claim to work with BJP in 2024 is to salvage TDP by keeping his flock together. BJP will not oblige Chandrababu & will fight both the YSRCP & TDP, he tweeted.

In another tweet, in Mahanadu, Chandrababu Naidu repeated his desperate stunt to show that TDP will align with BJP in 2024. BJP & Jana Sena Party under the leadership of Somu Veeraju and Pawan Kalyan will emerge as an alternative, he tweeted.

The BJP’s efforts to make desperate inroads into Andhra Pradesh received a huge blow after its dismal failure in the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll held in April. Political analysts feel that due to their communal campaign, and targetting the YSRCP on the Temple attack issue, they could make any impact on the voters.

YSRCP candidate M Gurumoorthy ended up with 6,26,108 votes while TDP's Panabaka Lakshmi secured 3,54,516 votes. BJP’s candidate K. Ratnaprabha finished a distant third with 57,080 votes, accounting for just 5.17 per cent of the vote-share.

This apart the BJP tied with the actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP), in a bid to garner the Kapu community votes in the constituency. But this didn't have any effect and added to that the public questioned him over his unclear political stance. In 2014, he gave a slogan ‘Congress hatao, desh ko bachavo’ and stood by Chandrababu Naidu and BJP. However, in 2019, he accused BJP of neglecting southern states and went to polls, joining hands with Communist parties and Mayavati, but faced huge defeat. Now he has again joined hands with BJP.

Experts say the TDP, BJP, JSP have no new strategy except attacking the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and have nothing concrete to offer. They have been trying to use the same narratives, to which the people in the State have stopped reacting to and the parties have paid the price.

BJP state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy also lashed out at the Chandrababu on Twitter. “Naidu’s tactics won’t work. We already have a trustworthy partner in Jana Sena. United we will fight elections under the guidance of Narendra Modi,” he tweeted. TheBJP have clearly ruled out any possibility of working with the TDP in the future.

