BJP Strategy For Poll Bound States: Kishan Reddy Will Be Key Person

The BJP leadership has handed over key responsibilities to Union Home Affairs Minister and Secunderabad MP Kishan Reddy in the wake of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. He was appointed in-charge of Tamil Nadu elections. In-charges and co-in-charges have been appointed for Tamil Nadu and 4 other states where elections will be held soon. Several Union Ministers and senior leaders have been entrusted with these responsibilities.

VK Singh, another minister at the Center, has been appointed co-in-charge of the Tamil Nadu elections. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been appointed Assam in-charge. Jitendra Singh has been assigned as the co-in-charge for Assam. Another key state in the south, Kerala, has appointed Prahlad Joshi as BJP in-charge and Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwat Narayan as co-in-charge.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has been given charge of Puducherry. MP Rajiv Chandrasekhar has been appointed as the co-in-charge. The announcement was made on Tuesday (February 2) evening on the instructions of party general secretary Arun Singh.