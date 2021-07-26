NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao praised the welfare schemes undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh government and said that they were justifiable and should be made accessible to all.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he criticized the Opposition Telugu Desam Party(TDP) that right before the 2019 General Elections they had brought in debt to the tune of thousands of crores of Rupees and distributed it in the name of Pasupu-Kumkuma . Despite this, it served them no purpose he scoffed. Projects should be undertaken keeping in mind the future of the state.

The Delhi High Court has recently rapped a State government (not AP) for not fulfilling the promises made in the manifesto. He suggested that funds should be brought in keeping in mind the financial situation and future of the State.

The BJP MP said that the State of Andhra Pradesh has been in financial troubles ever since the bifurcation in 2014.

