VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Andhra Pradesh for making unwarranted remarks on the Tipu Sultan statue and termed it as a tactic to divert public attention from more important issues like the Special Category Status for the State, privatization of Visakhapatnam steel plant and funding of the Polavaram project.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday in Vijayawada, Malladi Vishnu expressed his ire at the local BJP leaders stating that they have an issue with the installation of Tipu Sultan statue at Proddutur as if there were no other important issues in the State.

The BJP, which could not garner votes and seats in the state, is trying to enact such dramas just to maintain its presence in the State. People have the right to install statues of freedom fighters and leaders of their choice, but the BJP was doing was trying to sow discord between religions, he alleged.

BJP activists who staged protests led by state president Somu Veerraju against the installation of a Tipu Sultan statue at Proddatur in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh were arrested by the local police on Tuesday.

The YSRCP MLA challenged the BJP state president Somu Veeraju to answer these questions.

Did not your Yeddyurappa imitate Tipu Sultan’s attire in Karnataka and wearing a hat and brandishing a sword during an event?

Did not the President of India Ramnath Kovind, shower compliments on Tipu Sultan during the joint sitting of the Legislative Assembly during the Vidhana Soudha Diamond Jubilee celebrations in Bangalore on October 25, 2017?

Didn't he glorify the heroic death of Tipu Sultan who died fighting the British? If what the President said is wrong why has the President's office not condemned it so far?

Which government displayed the fame of 'Tipu Sultan' during the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi and spread his fame across the world?

Did not the government issue stamps in Tipu Sultan's name on July 15, 1974?, Malladi Vishnu asked the BJP AP Unit leaders.

