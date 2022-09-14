BJP Flays DMK A Raja’s Controversial Comments On Hindus

The ruling Bhartiya Janta Party accused DMK deputy general secretary and Nilgiris MP A Raja of making controversial comments on Hindus and alleged that the politician was spreading hatred against a section of people.

DMK MP Raja made controversial statements while addressing a party meeting on Tuesday about comparing Hindus with “Shudras” has kicked up a religious and political storm. He said, “You are a Shudra till you remain a Hindu. You are the son of a prostitute till you remain as Shudra. You are a Panchaman (Dalit) till you remain a Hindu. You are an untouchable till you remain a Hindu.”

In a video that went viral on social media, he was heard saying "how many of you wish to stay as children of prostitutes? How many of you wish to remain untouchables? Only if we are vocal about these questions, it will become elemental in breaking Sanathana (dharma)."

The former Union Minister claimed that the Supreme Court had ruled that if one is not a Christian, Muslim, or Persian, then one has to be a Hindu. "Is there any other country meting out such cruelty?" he wondered.

Raja, who took to Twitter to express his view, asked "Who are Shudras? Are they not Hindus? Why have they been insulted in Manusmrithi and denied equality, education, employment, and temple entry? The Dravidian movement, as a savior of 90% of Hindus, questioned and redressed these, cannot be anti-Hindus."

Reacting to the video National President of BJP Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan said that the DMK MP A. Raja has insulted the women and Hindus on numerous occasions. This time too, he has spewed venom stating that all Shudras are children of prostitutes and they will remain so until they remain in Hinduism.

