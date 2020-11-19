Hyderabad: Ahead of the GHMC Polls 2020, the Telangana BJP unit has declared its first list of 21 candidates for the GHMC elections on Wednesday evening.

Check out the list here division wise:

In a setback to the Congress , a senior party leader and former city Mayor Banda Karthika Reddy on joined the BJP, even as major parties announced the names of their candidates for the poll. Karthika Reddy, who served as Mayor before the formation of Telangana, joined BJP in the presence of the party's National General Secretary Bhupender Yadav. Her husband Chandra Reddy also joined the saffron party.

The GHMC polls will be held on December 1. The ruling TRS had won the last GHMC elections, bagging 99 of the total of 150 wards. Counting of votes will be taken up on December 4.

BJP Telangana Official Tweet with the list of names and numbers: