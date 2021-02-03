BJP, Congress Competitors Not TRS If Telangana Goes To Polls Now: Survey

According to a survey conducted by the Centre for Political Research and Psephology Studies if general elections were to be conducted in the State of Telangana, the competition would be between BJP and Congress and not between BJP and ruling TRS.

Buoyed by the success of its win in Dubbaka General Elections and the recent GHMC elections where it won more seats than the AIMIM, the BJP Telangana unit seemed to be growing as an alternative to TRS. As per the survey, it is said that if elections are held in Telangana now, BJP will get 49 to 54 seats. TRS will get 14 to 16 seats. The survey PDF is currently circulating on social media.

The survey was conducted in 119 assembly constituencies in the State between December 28 and January 19, with more than 1.80 lakh samples. While 19.9 per cent said the TRS government was performing well, 38.1 per cent said it was okay, 39.8 per cent said it was not good and 2.2 per cent said that they were not sure. The survey found that 21.4 per cent said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's performance was good, 33.3 percent said it was okay, 43.4 per cent said it was not good and 2 per cent said they were not sure.

At the same time, 36.6 per cent said the performance of the Central Government was good. 43.2 per cent said it was okay, 17.5 per cent said it was not good and 2.7 per cent said they were not sure.

When it comes to voting sharing in Telangana, 31.8 per cent votes were for the Congress, 37.4 per cent for the BJP and TRS will be limited to 13.5 percent of the votes. This is less than the percentage of votes cast for the Majlis (14.2 per cent) while the TDP got 0.9 per cent of the vote.

If elections are held now, the Congress will get 43-47 seats, the BJP 49-54, the TRS 14-16, the AIMIM 7-10 seats and the others 0-2 seats, the survey said.