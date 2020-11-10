PATNA:The NDA was leading in 128 of the 243 seats in Bihar assembly as per the latest updates at 4 PM. A party or a coalition requires 122 seats to form the government in Bihar. As per trends available till 4 pm, the NDA was leading in 128 seats -- the BJP in 75, the JD(U) in 48 and the VIP in five.

The Grand Alliance, on the other hand, was leading in 101 seats -- the RJD in 63, the Congress in 21, the CPI (ML) Liberation in 12, the CPI(M) in three and the CPI in two. Earlier in the day, the JD(U) exuded confidence that the NDA will again form a government in Bihar under Kumar.

The AIMIM was leading in four seats, the HAM in three, the BSP in two and the LJP in one. Independent candidates were ahead in four constituencies.

Counting of votes for the Bihar assembly elections will take longer than usual and continue till late in the night because of 63 per cent increase in the number of EVMs, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters in the national capital as the counting progressed in Bihar, EC officials said over 1 crore votes were counted till around 1.30 pm out of nearly 4.16 crore votes polled in the three-phase elections. Out of nearly 7.3 crore voters, 57.09 per cent had cast votes in the polls.