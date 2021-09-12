BREAKING: Bhupendra Patel is new Gujarat BJP legislature party leader and will succeed Vijay Rupani as the new chief minister of the State.

The suspense over who will succeed Vijay Rupani as Gujarat chief minister ended after a meeting of BJP legislators held in the State Capital. Central observer Narendra Singh Tomar, attended the meeting, along with state BJP chief CR Paatil on Sunday morning. BJP has appointed Union ministers Tomar and Prahlad Joshi as observers for the legislature party meeting to elect a new chief minister after Rupani quit on Saturday.

Rupani’s resignation came 15 months before the election to the 182-member Assembly that is due in December 2022. Rupani (65), the fourth chief minister to demit office in BJP-ruled states during the coronavirus pandemic, was sworn in as chief minister in December 2017. BJP’s general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and Gujarat state unit in-charge Bhupender Yadav met party functionaries soon after Rupani announced his resignation. The BJP legislature meeting on Sunday chose Bhupendra Patel as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Who Is Bhupendra Patel

Bhupendra Patel(59) is an MLA from BJP MLA from Ghatlodiya assembly seat and also an ex-chairman of the standing committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. years old. He holds a diploma in civil engineering and is from Ahmedabad. He was standing committee chairman, president of Memnagagar Nagarpalika in 1999-2000, vice chairman of School Board of AMC in 2008-10, a councilor from Thaltej ward in 2010-15, and chairman of AUDA in 2015-17.