Bhakts Prepared for SRK, Martina Navratilova Came Out of Syllabus: Netizens

Martina Navratilova, the tennis legend is famous for her tweets on the Right-wing of India. She often makes remarks on them and hits the spot with it. This time she has decided to hit the spot just right. Her latest tweet is a proof.

“And for my next joke…” she said in her tweet quoting an article written on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She added a clown emoticon for effect.

And for my next joke …😳🤡 https://t.co/vR7i5etQcv — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) October 10, 2021

The news report’s excerpt read, “Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not a ‘dictator’ but the most democratic leader the country has ever seen”…. This excerpt came from Shah’s interview with Sansad TV where he congratulated Modi on completing 20 years in public office.

Her tweet led to a debate on Twitter. While some found the post hilarious, some lashed out at her. “Is it a parody account of MN? Does she show interest in Indian politics? Unbelievable,” wrote one user in the comments.

“The whole damn world knows about the reality of Narendra Modi except some people who just don’t want to accept it,” wrote another one.

Bhakts were preparing for SRK,



Martina Navratilova came out of syllabus. — Narundar (@NarundarM) October 10, 2021

I guess Martina Navratilova knows a racket when she sees one. — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) October 11, 2021

Hon'ble PM will release next instalment under ‘PM Internal Matter-Amicable Solution Scheme’ to beneficiary celebrities. #MartinaNavratilova pic.twitter.com/BUvgchSBtV — alter ego  (@0utsideEdge) October 11, 2021

After Martina Navratilova's tweet, the "This is our internal matter" gang. pic.twitter.com/Rru5a3JJpP — Ritushree 🌈 (@QueerNaari) October 11, 2021

When you prepare for SRK in the syllabus but Martina Navratilova appears. pic.twitter.com/EhbNyU1hHL — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) October 11, 2021