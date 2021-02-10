BC Community Treated Like Slaves Before Telangana State Formation: Gangula Kamalakar

Telangana BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar while speaking at a press meet at Mee Seva Centre in Karimnagar stated that people of BC Community were treated like slaves before Telangana State Formation… but now they are living with self-respect. The Minister informed that BC Community the building is being constructed at Kokapet in Hyderabad with crores of rupees following CM KCR’s orders. Gangula challenged saffron party MPs to go to Delhi and demand PM Narendra Modi set up separate BC Welfare Ministry at the Centre of they really committed for the welfare of BC community.

MP reminded that it was CM KCR who added 17 OBC into BC category. As BJP is in power at the Centre, Kamalakar suggested his leaders also must exert pressure on the government for providing reservations in both the Houses. He mentioned that the Central Government is sanctioning only Rs. 500 crores for BC scholarships whereas the State Government is allotting Rs. 9,000 crore.

The State Government had established as many as 261 Gurukul Schools in just 5 years of its ruling and provided education to about 1.1 lakh students. Telangana is the only State, which is sanctioning Kalyana Lakshmi Cheques to the women of weaker sections for their marriages, Gangula stated.

"There is no opposition within the party against CM KCR. Just like Mahatma Gandhi for the nation, KCR is for Telangana. Whatever KCR says, is like a law for all the party workers," Kamalakar announced. He clarified about that there is no question of a change in party leadership and reminded that KCR had already announced it.