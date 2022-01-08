Assembly Election 2022: 7-phase election in 5 states from Feb 10

Election dates for Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand were released Saturday afternoon in New Delhi. Polling will take place in seven phases, beginning on February 10 in Uttar Pradesh and ending on March 10 in the rest of the country.

Each of the seven stages of voting in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. On February 14, Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand will vote. Manipur will have two elections, one on February 27 and the other on March 3.

Over the next two months, 690 Assembly constituencies will vote, with UP having the most (403 seats), followed by Punjab (117), Uttarakhand (70), Manipur (60), and Goa (40).

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said that it was necessary to conduct elections on time. It is what keeps the country’s democracy intact. The board is prepared with all the necessary arrangements to conduct a peaceful election in the midst of a possible third wave of Covid19. The surge in the number of daily fresh cases has left everyone concerned.

After extensive talks with the Union Health and Home Secretaries, experts, and health officials from the affected states, the Commission said it had decided to proceed with the polling. Every day between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., no rallies or political campaign events will be permitted. All the parties were instructed to hold digital campaigns.