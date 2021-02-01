AP Panchayat Elections:TDP's Measures To Retain Kandulavaripalli Close To Chandrababu's Hometown

With the political heat ahead of the first phase of the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections to be held in February increasing, all eyes are now on the Kandulavaripalli Panchayat close to the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu's hometown in Chandragiri Taluk of Chittoor district. Kandulavaripalli panchayat has been a bastion of TDP from the beginning and the party's supporters have been Sarpanches in this panchayat so far.

Now the ruling YSRCP has trained its focus on the Kandulavaripalli panchayat one of the smallest panchayats , which constitutes of Seshapuram and B. Kongaravaripalli panchayats, which are adjacent to Kandulavaripalli, and has 650 votes. Together that constitutes the gram panchayat will go to the polls with about 1460 voters. The Panchayat Sarpanch is given to OC (female) reservation and the YSRCP is preparing to select a candidate from the Kamma community for the post.

Since it's a question of prestige for the TDP, local leaders of the Kandulavaripalli Panchayat are going all out in making efforts to ensure they win. The Chandragiri constituency in-charge is looking after the responsibilities of the panchayat polls here, which shows the levels of extreme anxiety which the TDP is going through to ensure the win here. TDP leaders and activists have been instructed to work together and they are trying to field a strong candidate for the post of panchayat sarpanch.