AP Panchayat Elections: TDP Leader Atchannaidu Sent To 14-Day Judicial Remand

SRIKAKULAM: TDP leader and MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by the Local court on Tuesday in a case related to the assault and intimidation of YSRCP supporter, Sarpanch candidate Appanna and his family members. Atchannaidu was arrested and taken into preventive custody earlier in the morning by the Kota Bommali police. They have now shifted Atchannaidu to the district jail following fresh court orders.

Cases have been registered against the TDP MLA under sections 147,148,324,307,384,506, 341,120 (b), 109,188, Red with 149, IPC 123 (1), RPA 1951 of the IPC.

Police have arrested a total of 13 people including Atchannaidu, in the case. The names of accused Kinjarapu Hariprasad as A1, Kinjarapu Suresh as A2, Atchannaidu as A3 and Kinjarapu Lalithakumari as A4 were included in the FIR.

TDP leader Atchannaidu, who represents Tekkali Assembly constituency, enjoys a stronghold at Nimmada in Srikakulam district.

Meanwhile heavy police force has been deployed in Nimmada ahead of YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy's visit to meet Appanna who is contesting as Nimmada sarpanch candidate. According to the reports, Appanna was not allowed by the TDP cadres to file his nomination papers for the Panchayat Elections.

Duvvada Srinivas, YSRCP Tekkali in-charge alleged that the family of TDP leader Atchannaidu had threatened Appannna saying that would face dire consequences if he submits his nomination in Nimmada panchayat.