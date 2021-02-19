AP Panchayat Elections: Kuppam People Have Taught Chandrababu A Lesson For Neglecting Them, Says Sajjala

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Government Advisor(Public Affairs) addressed a press conference on Thursday and said that the defeat in Kuppam has made Chandrababu Naidu lose his senses, resulting in desperate outbursts as his political innings is coming to an end. He stated that Chandrababu’s political career was at the dusk, where filing nominations itself has become a herculean task for TDP leaders. The people of Kuppam have finally come out of the evil clutches of Chandrababu seeking respite from his irresponsible leadership.

Brushing aside the comments on YSRCP leaders threatening voters through village volunteers, Sajjala said that there is no necessity to threaten voters, as the government is delivering welfare schemes to the doorstep on a saturation basis, unlike in TDP regime. He dared Chandrababu to accept how he had threatened the voters during the Nandyal by-election. He slammed Naidu for alleging that democracy failed with the victory of YSRCP and said that only he can pass such irresponsible comments.

Ramakrishna Reddy stated that while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled every promise made to the public in a most responsible way, irrespective of the beneficiary’s caste, religion, or the party they have voted, Chandrababu has done nothing for Kuppam constituency, which is why the people have taught him a lesson.

He further said that YSRCP supporters have won in 2424 panchayats and TDP has won in only 527 panchayats and challenged Chandrababu to prove them wrong. Chandrababu conspired with SEC since March 2020 and created hurdles for the government, but now he is going against SEC Ramesh Kumar, as the poll results are not satisfactory.

