AP Municipal Polls: SEC Nimmagadda Sends TDP Varla Ramayya Out Of All Party Meeting

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar who conducted a meeting with all party leaders about the way forward for the upcoming Municipal Elections to be held on march 10, asked senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and spokesperson Vorla Ramaiah to leave the meeting for disturbing the proceedings on Monday.

As per reports, the SEC convened a meeting with all party leaders where YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) official spokesperson Narayanamurthy, Padmaja Reddy. Varla Ramaiah from TDP, Wilson from CPI, Mastanvali from Congress, YV Rao from CPM were present at the meeting. Ramesh Kumar said that the SEC would consider the appeals made by all the political parties and urged them to abide by the electoral code. He stated that action would be taken against those who violated the election code.

During the meeting, the TDP leader was seen continuously disturbing the proceeding even as the Commissioner was speaking. Vexed at being disturbed, Ramesh Kumar warned the TDP leader but he continued to speak. With no other go, the SEC sent him out of the meeting leading to Vorla Ramaiah walking out in a huff.

After the meeting with SEC, YSRCP spokesperson Narayana Murthy told the media that SEC had been told not to disturb the rights of the village/ward volunteers. He said that the SEC was requested not to make the Volunteers deposit their mobile phones. He said that the volunteers were acting as a bridge to government welfare schemes and the people and Nimmagadda said they would deposit the volunteers' phones during polling.