TADEPALLI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) spokesperson, Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu said that the YSRCP was moving ahead with rock-solid win in all the corporations and municipalities in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media on Sunday while the counting for votes in underway for the Municipal Elections, he said urban voters had clearly expressed their opinion after 20 months, despite TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's efforts to provoke the people in the name of campaigning under the assumption that he had a hold over the urban voters in the State.

Ambati said the people had supported the 21-month-old administration of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and that the people would continue to elect YS Jagan. Buoyed by the results of the Municipal Elections, the leader said that that any ruling party did not achieve such a huge victory and such a dismal failure did not come to any Opposition party, he remarked.

"People have proved that YS Jagan is the real hero in the state," Ambati said. He questioned Chandrababu and his son Nara Lokesh as to where they disappeared when the results were coming in and asked if he had gone to Hyderabad, he scoffed. Chandrababu said that EVMs were tampered, but now the same majority was achieved even through ballot paper he observed.

He said the TDP had lost a landslide victory in the panchayats and municipalities and with this the TDP would disappear after this blow in the State. It was clear that there was no opposition in the State and the YSRCP would win any election. He also expressed confidence that the same results would be visible in the upcoming MPTC and ZPTC elections.

The YSRCP Spokesperson said that AP people have shown more love in these elections than in the 2019 general election. Mocking the TDP he said that, ''there was no more TDP, no more tail parties,'' in reference to the Jana Sena and BJP. '' If the people do not believe in TDP and how can they believe in their manifesto. Today's defeat is the beginning of the fall of the TDP. Everywhere you look today, the results reflect the people's sentiment and even the people of Guntur and Vijayawada clearly have shown their support in the Municipal Elections contrary to what Chandrababu thought,'' Ambati concluded.