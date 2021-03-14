TADEPALLI: Andhra Pradesh Telugu Academy Chairman Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi said that the results of the municipal elections was like a slap in the face for the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and said that it's high time the loyal fans of late NTR should leave Chandrababu at least now.

Speaking to the media on Sunday as the counting for the recently concluded Municipal Elections is underway, showing that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is leading the way, she said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had lost the ambition to make his son Nara Lokesh his successor. She accused him of making crores of rupees by usurping the party reigns from the late leader and founder of the party NT Rama Rao. Lakshmi Parvathi said that TDP has been sent to the oblivion and now both the father and son have to sell milk and vegetables, she mocked. The insult meted out to her husband has now resulted in the same treatment for the TDP leader, she stated.

Speaking further Lakshmi Parvathi said that AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has earned a place in the hearts of the people. She requested loyal fans of late NTR to leave Chandrababu at least now as it was difficult to predict the future of the TDP now. She foretold that CM YS Jagan would serve the people of the State for another 30 years. Expressing her anger over the Opposition party, she stated that it did not matter anymore about the existence of the TDP's prospects, which once insulted her husband.

She flayed Chandrababu and said that his mind was so dented leaving no scope for self-introspection. The sins that Chandrababu had committed has now turned into a curse in the form of his son, she concluded.