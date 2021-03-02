KURNOOL: In the wake of the upcoming Municipal elections ,former mayor of Kurnool Corporation and senior TDP leader Bangi Ananthaiah joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), on Monday. Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan presented the YSRCP shawl and welcomed him to the party fold in the presence of local party leaders in the district at Kurnool.

Ananthaiah served as the Mayor of Kurnool from 1995 to 2000. Along with him, TDP leaders Laxmayya, Suresh, Ravishankar, Ganesh, Raghu Rana Pratap, Shankar and Chiranjeevi also joined the YSRCP.

Talking to the media later Bangi Ananthaiah said that he was impressed with the welfare schemes and development programs implemented by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy prompting him to join the party. Along with Kurnool, the State development was possible only under the leadership of YS Jagan he stated. Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan expressed confidence that just like the panchayat elections, the YSRCP would also receive a solid victory in the municipal elections as well.

Bangi Ananthaiah once a loyal leader and senior member of the TDP had attempted suicide at his residence last year. Upset at the party high command for not giving him due importance he took the extreme step, but was saved by his family members.

Municipal elections for 12 Municipal Corporations and 75 Municipal and Urban Panchayats (Local Bodies) will be held March 10 as per the notification. The last date for filing nominations is March 3 and candidates have to submit their papers before 3:00 PM.