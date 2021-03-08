Campaigning for the municipal elections will end where polls are notified, at 5PM today evening, on March 08. The election process for 12 municipal corporations, 75 municipalities, and urban panchayats in the State of Andhra Pradesh will take place on March 10th.

Of these, all the wards in the municipalities of Pulivendula, Punganur, Piduguralla and Macharla were declared unanimous. Polling will be held in the left over cities, towns and city panchayats where all the major parties are campaigning for the elections. The municipal elections are being held after the four phase panchayat polls ended on February 21.

In a new development apart from the ruling YSRCP, TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party contesting the Municipal elections, this time the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest from 47 wards in the State. As per reports, the AIMIM will contest predominantly in the Rayalaseema region across wards in Adoni, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Kadapa, Nandikotkur, Guntakal, Kadiri, Rayadurg, Hindupur, and also the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

Check AP Districts-wise List Where Municipal, Urban Local Body Elections Will Be Held

Meanwhile elections will not be conducted in three municipal corporations - Srikakulam, Rajahmundry and Nellore and 30 municipalities due to court cases filed over merger of villages with the adjoining municipalities.

Elections will not be held in Mangalagiri, Bapatla, Ponnur, Narasaraopet, Jaggaiahpet, Gudivada, Amudalavalasa, Rajam, Tadepalligudem, Tanuku, Pallkollu, Bhimavaram, Akividu, Chintalapudi, Ibrahimpatnam, Tadigadapa, Kandukur, Podili, Darsi, Gudur, Kavali, Buchireddypalem, Alluru, Srikalahasti, Kuppam, Rajampet, Kamalapuram, Pamidi and Penukonda.