AP Legislative Council: Sunitha Pothula Unanimously Elected as YSRCP MLC

YSR Congress Party MLC candidate Pothula Sunitha was unanimously elected to fill the vacancy under the MLA quota,in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Wednesday taking up the count of YSRCP MLCs in the State.

Election officials approved her nomination filed on Monday. However, Sunitha was unanimously elected, as there was only one nomination for the post from any party.

As per reports, an official announcement will be made on the 21st of this month.

It is known that Sunitha received the B Form from the hands of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Pothula Sunitha along with Government Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Ministers Balineni, Adimulapu and Chief Whip Srikanth Reddy submitted her nomination paper to the Returning Officer on Monday.

The bye-election for the vacancy in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, caused by the resignation of Sunitha, was scheduled on January 28.

Sunitha had resigned on November 1, 2020 though her term in office was up to March 3, 2023. A Telugu Desam Party MLC, she resigned in protest over the TDP's activities harming development of the state.

She openly endorsed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, following which the TDP registered a complaint with the Chairman of the Legislative Council seeking her disqualification. Later, she extended support to the ruling YSRCP.