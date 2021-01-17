AP Endowments Minister Vellampalli Slams BJP,TDP For Targeting AP Police

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas came down heavily on BJP State President Somu Veerraju, BJP MLC P.V.N Madhav and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu for targeting Police Department over the attacks on temples issue.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, the Minister said it is unfortunate that instead of denying the allegations of the involvement in temple vandalism, BJP State President Somu Veerraju has written a letter threatening Director General of Police Gautam Sawand while MLC Madhav said that he would complain to the Central Government. He said the DGP will provide evidence for the charges filed and the government would take strict action if any one is trying to highlight this for political gains. He said that Chandrababu Naidu had no fear or faith in God and no moral right to speak on Hindus and temples.

The Minister also questioned BJP's alliance with Pawan Kalyan who hurt the sentiments of Hindus and the silence of Somu Veerraju and Madhav when 40 temples were demolished in Vijayawada during the previous government and why they were silent when a chariot is burnt in Tadepalligudem. He said the State Government has handed over Antarvedi chariot blaze case to CBI on 11th September 2020. Flaying BJP for alleging that the religious conversions are being done by the government , the Minister said it's false and the financial assistance is being provided to Archakas along with pastors and imams.

The Minister said while the State government has formed Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate temple offences, Opposition parties are trying to create communal divide for their own political gains. He said Rs 150 Crore has been sanctioned in the previous government from 2014-19 for the development of temples while Rs 168 crore was sanctioned within 18 months for the same. Also, Rs 70 crore has been sanctioned for development works of Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada, he stated.

