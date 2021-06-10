AP CM YS Jagan's Delhi Tour to Seek Funds: YSRCP Clarifies

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana slammed opposition TDP for politicising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Delhi and clarified that his tour is only to protect the interests of the State and seek funds.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said it was ridiculous on the part of the TDP leaders to claim that the Chief Minister had gone to Delhi to get the cases against him quashed and added that the opposition is intentionally politicising the issues instead of providing better suggestions keeping the State benefits in view. He said that neither Chandrababu Naidu nor his party people have the habit of giving suggestions except levelling false allegations.

The Minister said that the opposition failed to speak on State issues that benefit the public like demanding more vaccines to the State from Centre, the opposition has been asking to distribute Anandaiah’s herbal concoctions. He said that the State government didn’t hold back any welfare scheme even during the pandemic situations just with a strong determination to stand by the people in these hard times.

Countering the opposition allegations of burdening the public with the new tax system, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana clarified that the property value-based tax decision dates back to the pre-election period and has been implemented in a most transparent manner. He stated that TDP leaders have taken another false propaganda against the State government alleging a hike in property tax and condemned the reports in a section of media. He stated that the revised method of property tax fixation is to make urban local bodies financially self-sufficient and would not burden the public.

In the new system, the percentage tax so fixed, is between 0.10 percent and 0.50 percent of the capital value (CV) for residential buildings and it’s between 0.2 percent to 2 percent of the Capital Value (CV) for 5non residential buildings and only Rs 50 is levied as property tax for houses of below poverty line (BPL) families living in a plinth area of 375 sqft. The Minister said the new tax (hike) would be limited to 15 per cent of the existing rate. With the new taxation, the State would only earn an additional revenue of Rs 186 crore, but the opposition is falsely portraying it as some Rs 1000 crores.

In regard to waste management, Minister Botsa announced that the government is launching the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme on July 8, commemorating the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy. He said that the government is expecting any revenue for collecting Rs 30 per month towards household waste collection.

