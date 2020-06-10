HYDERABAD: Actor and Jana Sena leader Naga Babu who has been hitting headlines through his controversial tweets has now targeted Telugu News Channels who are supporting Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP party.

Taking to Twitter, he sarcastically made comments on some Telugu News Channels which , he said, are promoting TDP and its agenda. Without mentioning who he is targeting, he said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the right person to deal with these channels. Interestingly, Naga Babu also caused flutters with a cryptic comment in the tweet. He said that these channels believe in 'use and throw' policy: They use up people as long as it suits them and then dump those people like spent force.

Though he did not take the names, it is clear that he made a veiled reference to the news channels that support TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. He said that these news channels miss no chance to shower Naidu with all their loyalty, servitude and affection with an overriding sense of being in the ‘same league’.

Naga Babu further said that it is so amusing to see these channels going to any lengths to act as a shield for Chandrababu Naidu. At times, these channels make us feel that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is perhaps the right person to tackle them, Naga Babu tweeted.

Naga Babu has been in the news of late for a variety of reasons. His tweets on Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi became very controversial so much so that some Congress leaders in Telangana lodged a complaint against him. Only a few days ago, Naga Babu was seen cautioning Tollywood hero Balakrishna for the latter’s sarcastic comments against the Telugu film industry team led by his brother Chiranjeevi which met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao seeking resumption of film shootings in the state.

However, Naga Babu softened down his stand against Balakrishna after a few days to let bygones be bygones.