AP CM YS Jagan Chides Hemant Soren: Don't Point Fingers, Join Hands to Combat Pandemic

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gently chided Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the phone call with him over the COVID situation in his state. His statement evoked sharp reactions from various State leaders including that of the AP CM.

Taking to Twitter the YS Jagan first said, '' In this war against Covid-19, these are the times not to point fingers but to come together and strengthen the hands of our Prime Minister to effectively combat the pandemic'.''

In this war against Covid-19, these are the times not to point fingers but to come together and strengthen the hands of our Prime Minister to effectively combat the pandemic. 2/2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 7, 2021

In a direct message addressed to the Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, YS Jagan urged him to not indulge in such a level of politics as it would only weaken the nation.

Dear Hemant Soren, I have great respect for you, but as a brother I would urge you, no matter what ever our differences are, indulging in such level of politics would only weaken our own nation, he tweeted.

Check Out his tweet here:

Dear @HemantSorenJMM,

I have great respect for you, but as a brother I would urge you, no matter what ever our differences are, indulging in such level of politics would only weaken our own nation. (1/2) https://t.co/0HZr56nOj2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 7, 2021

PM Modi on Thursday had spoken to the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand and Odisha over the COVID situation in the respective states

The Jharkhand CM who was apparently unhappy with the way the session went, took to Twitter to make snide remarks against the Prime Minister in Hindi which set off a Twitter row.

आज आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी ने फोन किया। उन्होंने सिर्फ अपने मन की बात की। बेहतर होता यदि वो काम की बात करते और काम की बात सुनते। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) May 6, 2021

When translated,'' Today, the respected Prime Minister called. and only spoke his "Mann Ki Baat". It would have been better if he would have talked business and listened to the issues," he tweeted in Hindi, in a direct dig at PM Modi's monthly radio feature.

BJP leaders and supporters reacted strongly to his remarks.

"Your tweet is not just against minimum decorum but is also a mockery of the pain of the people of your state, for whom the Prime Minister called you. You have pulled a despicable stunt. You have lowered the dignity of the Chief Minister's post," wrote Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Hemant Soren is a failed Chief Minister. Failure in governance. Failure in tackling COVID in the state. Failure to assist people. To hide his failures he demeans the office he holds. Wake up and work, Mr. Soren. The clock is ticking," tweeted Jharkhand BJP leader Babulal Marandi.

This kind of a remark made at a time when the whole nation was gearing up to pool in all its resources to fight the COVID pandemic hadn't gone down too well with the netizens either.

Jharkhand is among the 10 states and Union territories that account for over 75 per cent of the daily COVID-19 deaths in the country as per the reports. Jharkhand reported 141 COVID deaths on Thursday and 5,770 cases. The mortality rate in the state remains higher at 1.28 per cent against the national mortality rate of 1.10 per cent.