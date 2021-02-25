VIJAYAWADA/HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to boycott Telugu media Channel ABN TV and the Andhra Jyothi newspaper on Wednesday, after the unsavoury attack on its AP unit general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

The Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti leader K Srinivas, during a live television debate on its channel on Tuesday night. Srinivas had raised his footwear on the BJP leader during a discussion on Amaravati.

As per the visuals Vishnuvardhan had reportedly blamed the TDP for the current state of affairs. The Samiti leader in a fit of anger got up and flung his footwear on the BJP leader.Vishnuvardhan Reddy is also Vice-Chairman of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, which is said to be the rank of a Union Minister of State.

Condemning the attack the BJP high command alleged that it was an act clearly sponsored by the TDP. Banning the Telugu Channel, the BJP said that it was working as a Telugu Desam party pamphlet and in complete negation of media standards and moral values.In the press note released on Twitter the BJP AP unit said that they would not invite the controversial news channel or newspaper to any of its events, nor will they attend any debates they call for unless and until a formal unconditional apology is tendered by the Media House.

Earlier Minister of State for External Affairs V Muralidharan, who is the party in charge of AP, Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao and other BJP leaders took to Twitter to condemn the attack stating that the TDP leaders stooped so low that its leaders have now lost all civility and decency.

.@ncbn's @JaiTDP has stooped to a new low & its leaders have lost civility & decency. The 'chappal' attack on @BJP4Andhra leader @SVishnuReddy on a live TV debate is deplorable. Condemn the attack strongly. This new political culture of @JaiTDP must be opposed by all. https://t.co/ooFrrvRq7Y — V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) February 24, 2021

The note also mentioned that it would take legal action to discipline the channel if it tried to dupe the public by calling people who are favourable to the Opposition party on their channel.