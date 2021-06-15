AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Governor Bishwa Bhusan Harichandan on Monday approved the names of four MLC candidates nominated by the State government under the Governor's quota. Thota Trimurthulu, Lella Appireddy, RV Ramesh Kumar, Moshen Raj were nominated as the members of the AP Legislative Council in the Governor’s quota.The Governor cleared the names after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met him at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada.

With this, Lella Appireddy (Guntur), R Ramesh Yadav (YSR Kadapa), Koyye Moshen Raju (West Godavari), Thota Trimurtulu (East Godavari) will be joining the council as MLCs. With the addition of these four members the YSRCP strength in the Legislative Council will increase to 18 in number.

Earlier, the government had recommended four names to the governor on the basis of experience in various fields to fill the vacancies in the council. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had met the Governor on Monday as a courtesy call.

Lella Appireddy of Ankireddypalayam, Guntur district came into politics from an ordinary farmer’s family. He was a student, youth, and labour leader and was associated with the late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He joined the party and rose to the rank of the YSRCP State general secretary and in-charge of the party central office at Tadepalli at present.

K Moshen Raju who hails from West Godavari district, resigned from the post of Congress district president shortly after the announcement of YS Jagan's YSRCP and joined the party. He was also actively involved along with YS Jagan during the TDP government crackdown.

Thota Trimurthulu who hails from Venkatayapalem near Draksharamam in East Godavari district is the Mandapeta Assembly constituency YSRCP coordinator. He had won four times from Ramachandrapuram constituency.He was given the MLC position to give due prominence to the Kapus as part of the caste equation.

R Ramesh Yadav hails from Proddatur, Kadapa and was recently elected as the councilor from the 11th ward there. His father Venkatasubbaiah had served as municipal chairman in the past . An entrepreneur, Ramesh is an oversees educational consultant and has his own firm.

