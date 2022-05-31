Another Blow to Congress as Hardik Pandey Jumping to BJP

New Delhi: Hardik Patel, a former Congress politician who left the party a few weeks ago, will join the Bhartiya Janata Party. The young leader is expected to join the saffron party on June 2, ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections later this year, according to sources. According to sources, Patel would be welcomed at the BJP's Gandhinagar office.

Patel had previously disputed reports that he would join the BJP on Monday and used Twitter to criticise the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the assassination of famed Punjabi artist Sidhu Moosewala.

"I am not joining BJP tomorrow...will let you know if something like this happens," Patel told PTI in response to claims that he would soon be spotted wearing a saffron shawl.

The Gujarat Congress working president, who was a major supporter of the Patidar quota agitation, recently resigned.

Patel (28), who joined the Congress in 2019, penned a scathing letter to party leader Sonia Gandhi before resigning, stating the party "only played the role of a roadblock" on certain major problems in the country and was "merely reduced to opposing everything."