AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy credited Rs 666.84 crore into the accounts of over 7 lakh Agri Gold victims who deposited upto Rs 20,000. Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the entire AgriGold scam had taken place with the involvement of TDP leaders and flayed the previous government for abandoning the victims and trying to loot the AgriGold properties. He said that the scam was for the people in the previous government, who were also part of the company management.

Although the previous government promised to help the victims during the 2014 elections, all it has done was to loot the company properties and abandon the victims, said the Chief Minister adding that the former government had released a GO to compensate the families just two months before the 2019 elections. Even after sanctioning Rs 785 crore to compensate those families, it didn’t bother to pay even a single rupee to those victims, he added.

In this regard, the Chief Minister assured that, in the coming days, the government would take steps to sell the attached properties of Agri Gold and compensate all the victims.

Deputy Chief Ministers Dharmana Krishnadas, Pamula Pushpasrivani, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, R&B Minister M Sankaranarayana, BC Welfare Minister Ch Venugopala Krishna, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, CID Additional DGP P V Sunil Kumar, Home Secretary Kumara Viswajeet, MLC Lella Appireddy, other public representatives and senior officials were present.

