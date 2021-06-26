After Sex Scandal, Ramesh Jarkiholi to Quit MLA Post But Remain With BJP

MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, allegedly involved in a sex scandal, said that he is determined to resign from the post but will remain. The politician said that he will share the decision in some time. It is not like he is leaving forever, but will take some time.

Jarkiholi shared that he will resign as an MLA, which is for sure. But the decision will come in few days. I will share my decision in about a week. I will stay back and refrain myself, he shared. Many leaders from BJP have stood in his support. They treated him well when he needed it. But there were a few that stabbed me in the back and I will definitely share details on them, he added.

I got faith and warmth in BJP, which I did not get during my 20 years in Congress. BJP is a disciplined party and I am dedicated to the decision taken by the chief minister and the party high command. My political life will reach its conclusion in BJP, said Jarkiholi.

What is it About?

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi was caught up in a controversy wherein he asked for sexual favours from a woman who came to him for a job. Some of the audio conversations between an unidentified woman and Ramesh Jarikholi were played on television channels.

Jarkiholi is one of the most powerful ministers from the Belagavi region of north Karnataka in the Yediyurappa-led BJP government. He is one of the 17 MLAs who joined BJP from the Congress and JD(S) last year to help BJP come to power in Karnataka. He played a prominent role in engineering defections of 17 Congress and JDS MLAs to the BJP in 2019.

He later spoke on the scandal and said that it was all a big conspiracy. I can also tell you that the unnamed woman in the video definitely got paid a high sum for this. At least Rs. 5 crore and two apartment flats somewhere overseas were offered to this woman to act in the video, he claimed.