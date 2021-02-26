HYDERABAD: TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed his angst at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for neither condemning nor ordering any speedy justice for the family of the deceased advocate couple Gattu Vamana Rao and Nagamani.

Congress leaders led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Uttam Kumar Reddy met Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday and demanded a fair probe be conducted into the murder of the advocate couple who were killed in broad daylight near Manthani in Peddapalli district last week.

TPCC President Uttam Kumar Reddy, speaking to the media said that the incident has shaken the State. Uttam Kumar alleged that they were killed for filing a case in the high court and that the police local TRS leaders were nothing but cohorts in the region. "TRS leader Putta Madhu was close to the local police commissioner. We do not trust the government,'' he said. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Putta Madhu was close to the Chief Minister KCR.

The Congress leader alleged that the local police have colluded in this murder and if local police do the investigation it would be futile. He revealed that he had asked the Governor to conduct investigations by the CBI under the purview of the Court. He mentioned that a letter to this effect was written to the CJI, the Bar Council of India and to the President about the probe request.

Manthani MLA Duddila Sridhar Babu said that the murder of lawyer couple was most unfortunate and we all wished that everyone should be fine of the occasion of the CM’s birthday. However, the murder of the two lawyers from the village of Gunjapadugu was tragic. The couple has filed a case in the court over the lockup death of a dalit named Seelam Rangayya but the local police commissioner showed no interest. With the controversy related to the Ramalayam temple lands and two three other incidents there is a chance of the whole case investigation fizzling away, he said. KTR talks about the use of technology on the rise, but why was no data collected as per that cell tower, Sridhar Babu questioned.