42% With Criminal Cases in Modi’s 2.0 Cabinet

On Wednesday, there was a cabinet reshuffle and we were introduced to the new team of ministers under the Modi government. While many things were new that were appreciated by people, there was something to also worry about.

Many from the SC, STs, and OBC were chosen. This time we also have more women than men. The entire list of reshuffled cabinets includes 27 ministers from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and many from the Scheduled Caste communities. 12 ministers will be from Scheduled Caste and 8 from Scheduled Tribe. Along with them, we have 5 from the minorities section - 1 Muslim, 1 Sikh, 1 Christian 2 Buddhists.

But what comes as a concern is that around 42 percent of the ministers in the Cabinet have declared criminal cases. Around 90 percent of them are millionaires. Among 78 ministers, 33 have agreed to criminal cases against them while filling the election affidavits. There are cases from not so concerning ones to serious ones like minor robbery, attempted robbery to murder, and attempted murder.

This time we have 42 percent with criminal records which are 3% more than before. The initial percent during the last cabinet was 39%.

Among those who resigned are Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Sadananda Gowda, Babul Supriyo, Santosh Gangwar, Sanjay Dhotre, Debasree Chaudhuri, Thawarchand Gehlot, Rattan Lal Kataria Pratap Chandra Sarangi (MoS), Ashwini Chaubey (MoS), and Raosaheb Patil (MoS).