 KCR Should Explain Stance On Huzurnagar Landgrabbing Before Seeking Votes For Nagarjunasagar Bypolls: Bandi Sanjay

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar wanted CM KCR to explain his stand on the recent incidents of tribal lands being occupied and police protection being provided to such “land grabbers” in Huzurnagar constituency before seeking people’s support for the forthcoming by-poll to the Nagarjunasagar constituency.

Bandi demanded KCR to apologise to the tribal community for the injustice being done to them and asked to take action against such persons and order an inquiry into such ‘forcible’ occupation of assigned lands. The government has been usurping the same in the name of ‘Harithaharam’ or handing over to the big time industrialists without providing adequate compensation, he added.

Hence, Mr Rao should give an undertaking that the tribal land rights are sacrosanct and will be protected at any cost, said MP Bandi. Even the High Court had declared that assigned lands belonged to the tribals, he claimed and accused the government of not taking up survey of the contentious 6,200 acres of forest land.

Earlier, former MLA NVSS Prabhakar questioned CM if he was ready for a mid-term poll in light of the fast-changing political scenario in Telangana. “If he thinks he is so sure of his policies and actions why can’t go back to the people? Earlier, he has been quitting posts and seeking re-election so why not now? His days as CM are numbered with his own ministers expressing dissent openly and a family drama is going on to make K.T. Rama Rao sit in the CM’s chair,” he claimed.

He charged the ruling party henchmen with being involved in grabbing the land of tribals and questioned the silence of the Chief Minister on the matter. He also demanded the government to probe into the tribal lands grabbing at Huzurabad and withdraw ‘false cases’ hoisted against the party leaders.

