ZEE5 Original State of Siege: Temple Attack Premieres on July 9

ZEE5, India’s largest homegrown OTT platform has presented Originals across languages and genres with meaningful and purposeful content. State of Siege: 26/11 was a tribute to our brave Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country during the dreadful 26/11 Mumbai attacks. After establishing a successful franchise, the platform will now premiere the second season (Original film) titled State of Siege: Temple Attack in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. After releasing a much talked about teaser and trailer, ZEE5 is set to premiere ‘State of Siege: Temple Attack’ on 9th July.

State of Siege: Temple Attack stars Akshaye Khanna and sees him return in the uniform after many years. It also sees Vivek Dahiya back as an NSG commando after State of Siege: 26/11 along with Gautam Rode and additionally stars Sameer Soni, Parvin Dabas, and Manjari Phadnis. The dream team who created State of Siege: 26/11, Contiloe Pictures (Abhimanyu Singh) is producing the film, which is directed by Ken Ghosh who helmed the hugely popular and successful Abhay 2 as well. Lt. Col (retd.) Sundeep Sen (2nd in command at the NSG during the dreadful 26/11 Mumbai attacks) was a consultant on the State of Siege projects.

Inspired by true events, State of Siege: Temple Attack pays tribute to our soldiers, salutes the brave Indian spirit and continues the legacy of the Siege series. The NSG has always showcased their will and determination to save the lives of innocent people and successfully capture/kill the terrorists. This film will take you through their journey and all the behind-the-scenes action of a dreadful temple attack. Full of thrill, action, drama, and suspense, this film is going to keep the audiences on the edge of their seats.

Director Ken Ghosh said, "State of Siege: Temple Attack is not just a film, it is a tribute to the NSG commandos of India who are always ready to risk their lives to protect us. As a son of a naval officer, I have grown up in awe of our armed forces. In State of Siege: Temple Attack, we have tried our best to give a fitting tribute to our heroes and I cannot wait for the release of the film on ZEE5.”

State of Siege: Temple Attack is slated to premiere on 9th July on ZEE5.

