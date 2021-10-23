Zee5 Diwali Release Sri Devi Soda Center

Hyderabad: ZEE5 is the one platform that brings out a variety of entertainment formats: web series, direct-to-digital releases, original movies, digital releases. It has been dishing out content for the entertainment of worldwide viewership in various languages: from Hindi to Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali to Gujarati. ZEE5 is just a click away on a mobile, tablet, desktop, laptop -- be it in a lockdown or otherwise. From last year's 'Amrutha Ramam', '47 Days' and 'Meka Suri' to this year's 'Battala Ramaswamy Biopic, 'NET' and the most recent 'Alanti Sitralu', ZEE5 has given us a number of direct-to-digital releases. ZEE5 has been offering a unique sort of content.

And ZEE5 has been presenting theatrical hits as well to its patrons. For Dasara, Sree Vishnu-starrer 'Raja Raja Chora' started streaming and it has been a big hit. For Diwali, Sudheer Babu's recent hit 'Sridevi Soda Center' is going to be streamed on ZEE5.

The content-oriented film stars Sudheer Babu and Anandhi in lead roles. Directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy, the film received audiences' applause when it was released in theatres.

How far does an honour-obsessed father go? What kind of ordeals does a man, who falls in love with a woman from a different caste, face? These issues have been portrayed in 'Sridevi Soda Center' in a moving fashion. Critics and audiences lauded it as a great feature film wherein honour is a key theme. ZEE5 is happy to be streaming it as a post-theatrical digital release.

The team of 'Sridevi Soda Center' is elated that India's No. 1 OTT platform is releasing their movie.

Starring Sudheer Babu and Anandhi in lead roles, the film also features Pavel Navageethan, VK Naresh, Raghu Babu, Ajay, Sathyam Rajesh, Harsha Vardhan, Saptagiri, Kalyani Raju, Rohini, Sneha Gupta, Rohini, and others.

Technical Team:

Banner: 70mm Entertainments

Producers: Vijay Chilla, Shashi Devireddy

Written & Directed by: Karuna Kumar

Story Writer: Nagendra Kasi

Music Director: Mani Sharma

Cinematographer: Shamdat Sainuddin

Editor: Sreekar Prasad

Production Designers: Ramakrishna & Monica

Choreographers: Prem Rakshith, Vijay Binni, Yashwanth

Action Directors: Dragon Prakash, KNR (Nikhil), Real Sathish

Lyricists: Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, Kalyana Chakravarthy, Kasarla Shyam.