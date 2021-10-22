Zee5 Announces Sridevi Soda Center Official OTT Release Date

Actor Sudheer Babu is basking in the success of his last outing 'Sridevi Soda Center'. The makers of the movie are gearing up to treat the viewers for Diwali.

The digital rights of Sridevi Soda Center have been bagged by Zee5. The film is all set to premiere on Zee5 on November 5, 2021 on the occasion of Diwali.

Anandhi is seen as the female lead in the film. Sridevi Soda Center is directed by Karuna Kumar and it is produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under the banner, 70mm Entertainments.

On the career front, Sudheer Babu will next be seen in Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. It is directed by his Guru, Indraganti Mohan Krishna.