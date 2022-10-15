ZEE5 Announces Kalyan Ram’s Bimbisara’s World Digital Premiere on Oct 21

ZEE5, India’s largest homegrown OTT platform, announced the world digital premiere of ‘Bimbisara’. Produced by N.T.R Arts and written and directed by debutant MallidiVassishta, the critically acclaimed Telugu film stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Prakash Raj in pivotal roles and Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy, Brahmaji, Sai Kiran, Ayyappa P. Sharma and others in secondary roles. The film will be available on ZEE5 from 21st October 2022 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi.

The film begins in the year 500 B.C when Bimbisara (Kalyan Ram) is the emperor of the Trigartala empire. A vile egomaniac, his violent antics have no limit. However, his ego trip ends when his banished twin brother Devadatta ambushes him and teleports him — through a magical mirror — to the present-day world.

What happens when this authoritarian king is reincarnated as a suit wearing rich man in a modern-day world?Bimbisara's arrival favours Subramanya Sastri (VivanBhatena) and godman Kethu (Ayyappa P Sharma), who have their eyes set on an Ayurveda book titled Dhanwanthari which is safely locked in Bimbisara's treasure vault, which only he can open.

With opulence and ferocity in virtually every frame of the film, Bimbisara is enhanced by uncompromising action, its striking camera work, and impressive visual effects. The film is surely to impress the socio-fantasy lovers of cinema who like scale, historical characters and VFX.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "Post the success of Vikrant Rona, Captain and Karthikeya 2, we are excited to premiere another box office blockbuster, Bimbisara on ZEE5. As a consumer first brand, we are thrilled to bring superhit films across languages for a wider audience who enjoy quality and entertaining cinema on ZEE5.

Bimbisara, being a unique blend of mythology, fantasy and action, is an enchanting film with stunning visuals and a touch of history. We are confident that it will appeal to our audience, considering their ever-growing appetite for good content”.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram said,"I am super thrilled with the response we have received from the audience for Bimbisara so far, and I am looking forward to its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5. For people who haven’t watched it yet, this is your opportunity to be a part of a fascinating and visually stunning world of Bimbisara”.

Director, Mallidi Vasishtasaid,“The film has received a positive response from the cinema lovers, critics and fans of Kalyan Ram and as a debutant director, what more could I ask for?

Bimbisara is a product of my love for fantasies and my fascination for historical characters and stories and I am glad that this unique plot enticed and entertained so many across the country. And now with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5, I am sure that it will reach out to more people across the world and help us increase the fanbase of this wonder”.

Get ready to watch ‘Bimbisara’ from 21st October only on ZEE5.