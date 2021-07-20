Zee Thirai Levels up Movie Game With Multi-genre Offerings This July

Zee Thirai is all set to amaze viewers this week with its wide spectrum of movies that are sure to enthral viewers of all generations. With a continued focus to provide consistent entertainment, Zee Thirai gears up to air back-to-back blockbusters in the upcoming week starting 19th July.

The highlight of this multi-genre week is the suspense thriller ‘Kalidas’ on which will air on Sunday, 25th July, at 1 pm. The film marked the successful comeback of Bharath who plays the role of the central character Kalidas. Caught in the dilemma of deciding between his duties and saving his sinking marital life, things get serious when he notices a common pattern of suicide cases.

Throughout the week, the channel airs gripping and engrossing films with the mystery thriller ‘Saithan’ on Monday, 19th July at 1 pm. Starring Vijay Antony and Arundhathi Nair, the superhit film leaves the viewers completely smitten by the mysterious plotline. On Tuesday, 20th July at 7 pm watch the comedy film ‘Naan Sirithal’ starring Hip Hop Aadhi and Ishwarya Menon in a hilarious screenplay with Badava Gopi and Eruma Sani Vijay. ‘Mehendi Circus’ will air on Wednesday, 21st July at 4:30 pm, the heart-warming romantic story is sure to give you #couplegoals. This will be followed by ‘Gypsy’ on Thursday, 22nd July at 7 pm, a film that portrays the impact of the politicisation of religion and its effects on people. On Friday, 23rd July at 7 pm, watch the super hit action-adventure film ‘Vanamagan’ starring Jayam Ravi and Sayeesha in lead roles. Last for the week on Saturday, is the comedy-drama ‘Ithu Kathirvelan Kadhal’ at 3:30 pm on 24th July starring Udhayanidhi Stalin and Lady Superstar Nayanthara in the lead with Saranya Ponvannan and Santhanam playing pivotal roles.

Block your calendars and tune into Zee Thirai for best-in-class entertainment