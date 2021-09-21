Zee Theatre collaborates with Shreyas Talpade’s Theatre platform Nine Rasa

Zee Theatre and Actor turned entrepreneur, Shreyas Talpade’s ‘Nine Rãsã’ platform dedicated to theatre and performing arts, have joined hands to showcase plays by Nine Rasa on Zee Theatre's partner platforms. This collaboration between Zee Theatre and Nine Rãsã is an attempt to make nuanced stories accessible to audiences and to familiarise them with the power and poignance of good theatre. To begin with, the play that will be showcased is Manish Chaudhary, Anamika Tiwari starrer ‘Pashmina’ on September 26th on Tata Sky Theatre at 2pm and 8 pm.

Since its launch on 9th April, ‘Nine Rãsã’, the platform has released plays like ‘Pashmina’, ‘Pause’, ‘Harus Marus’, ‘PL Ka SRK’, ‘Sahebji Darling’ along with skits, storytelling, stand-up across genres. The content has been loved by audiences and critics alike.

Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer, Special Projects, Zee Entertainment says, “Zee Theatre and Nine Rasa are aligned in the belief that Theatre must reach people even if they can’t reach it. By bringing immersive theatrical experiences to the audience on their screens, we collaboratively aim to expand the reach of poignant stories like Pashmina.”

Shreyas Talpade adds, “The idea of Nine Rasa was started keeping in mind that the plays, skits, storytelling are accessible to all and also help the theatre community. Zee Theatre coming on board is a positive sign that Nine Rasa is heading in the right direction and this collaboration will surely help reach more people. We at Nine Rasa take pride in creating content which is new age, relevant and resonates with the audiences."

‘Pashmina’ follows the story of Amar and Vibha Saxena, who habitually visit a new place every summer. However, a holiday in Kashmir turns out to be an eventful trip down the memory lane. Memories that no parent would want to relive, come flooding back. Enchanting Kashmir becomes the backdrop of an unfolding trauma that they survived not so long back. At the heart of the story is a Pashmina shawl that becomes a metaphor for healing and the beauty of human connections. The narrative delicately weaves together the intricate emotions of a sensitive relationship and reveals if Vibha will be able to discover the secret that Amar has been holding back from her.

Directed by Rasika Agashe, the play stars Manish Chaudhary, Anamika Tiwari, Shaurya Shanker, Paramvir Singh, Manjeet Yadav and Yasir Iftikhar Khan.