Zee Tamil brings back fan-favorite mother-child duos for a special ‘Super Mom Reunion

Bringing back the fun and entertaining reality game show for moms and kids, Zee Tamil announces the telecast of ‘Super Mom Reunion’. The 3-hour special will see real mothers and their children taking center stage. The mother-child duos will not only celebrate the divine and strong bond but also showcase their fun avatars. After two seasons of fun, frolic and laughter, this much-awaited reunion episode will see real mom-child duos battling it out in this special reunion on Sunday, 28th November from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

Judged by the remarkable and evergreen actress Priya Raman, the show will be hosted by the engaging and witty anchors RJ Anandhi and RJ Vijay. With multiple segments and exciting rounds, the reunion will take viewers on a rollercoaster of fun, emotion, challenges, and celebrations. The show will feature 13 celebrity mothers namely Monica, Deepa Sri, Swedha, Vanaja from the first season of Super Mom along with Anisha, RJ Sulaba, Nithya, Shanthi, Neepa, Devi, Arthi, Gayathri & Akila from the second season of Super Mom. Last but not the least, and in addition to the fun and games, viewers will also get a front row seat to a skit by Amudhavanan.

Tune into Zee Tamil on 28th November at 6:30pm to witness the unlimited fun and entertainment