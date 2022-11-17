You Can Watch Kantara On Prime Video, But Conditions Apply

Director Rishab Shetty is the man of the hour. His magnum opus Kantara turned out to be a huge money-spinner at the box office. The film was made on a budget of Rs 18 cr. Did you know how much the film earned at the worldwide box office? It collected Rs 400 cr in all languages put together.

That's not all, the film has also smashed the records of the biggest blockbuster hits like Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise, Yash's KGF 2, and a few other films in the process. The stupendous success goes to prove its massive popularity. No wonder everyone's eyes are on its upcoming digital release.

The film's digital rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. Kantara is likely to start streaming on the platform on November 18, 2022. But there is a condition. You can't watch it for free even if you are a subscriber. You have to rent the film to watch it by paying some amount.

Kantara was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

