You Can Watch Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor Not One But Two OTT Platforms

Akhil Akkineni is basking in the success of his last outing 'Most Eligible Bachelor'. The film did extremely well at the box office. Most of the audience haven't watched the film in theatres due to the fear of Covid. People are waiting for Most Eligible Bachelor's digital release.

If you are also one of them, then, we have super exciting news thai is sure to drive your Monday blues away. Wait till you hear this!

The digital rights of Most Eligible Bachelor digital were acquired by Aha and Netflix. The film will start premiering on Aha and Netflix from November 19, 2021. This piece of news hasn't yet been confirmed from the maker's end. But there are strong rumours suggesting this. We shall keep you posted on the official OTT release date of Most Eligible Bachelor, soon.

The film is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. Pooja Hegde is seen as the female lead in the film. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.