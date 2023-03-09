Writer Padmabhushan OTT Release Date Out

ZEE5 has had the sole aim of dishing out the best entertainment, be it in the form of comedy, drama, or action. ZEE5 has been continuously engaging its patrons for years by choosing a variety of stories and myriad subjects. From web series, direct-to-digital releases, and new films, it has been offering them all. After successfully streaming noted titles such as 'RRR', 'Bangarraju', 'Macherla Niyojakavargam', 'Rowdy Boys', 'Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam', among others, the streaming giant is now getting ready to stream one of the most-loved family films in recent years: Suhas-starrer 'Writer Padmabhushan'

'Writer Padmabhushan' will be brought to ZEE5's patrons as an early Ugadhi gift. The comedy-drama is made by debutant Shanmukha Prasanth and has memorable performances not only by Suhas but also Rohini and Ashish Vidyarthi. Tina Shilparaj, Goparaju Ramana and Gowri Priya have played important roles.

The post-theatrical release will be keenly awaited by ZEE5's subscribers, given 'Writer Padmabhushan' makes for a perfect family watch. When it was released in theatres, the film was described as moving and coming-of-age. Its message for men about how women must be treated struck an instant chord with everyone.

The critically-acclaime box office hit offers laughs aplenty, emotional closures, and relatable, joyous scenes.

The team of 'Writer Padmabhushan' is thrilled about the ZEE5 premiering.