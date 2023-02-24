On A Wing And A Prayer on Prime Video
Directed by Sean McNamara
Written by Brian Egeston
Cast Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham, and Jesse Metcalfe
Produced by Autumn Bailey-Ford, p.g.a., Roma Downey, p.g.a., Karl Horstmann
Co-producer/film subject Doug S. White
Executive producer Marco Henry
Runtime 102 minutes
In this extraordinary true story of faith and survival, On a Wing and a Prayer follows passenger Doug White’s (Dennis Quaid) harrowing journey to safely land a plane and save his entire family from insurmountable danger, after their pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight.