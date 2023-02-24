On A Wing And A Prayer on Prime Video

Feb 24, 2023, 09:33 IST
Directed by Sean McNamara

Written by Brian Egeston

Cast Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham, and Jesse Metcalfe

Produced by Autumn Bailey-Ford, p.g.a., Roma Downey, p.g.a., Karl Horstmann

Co-producer/film subject Doug S. White

Executive producer Marco Henry

Runtime 102 minutes

In this extraordinary true story of faith and survival, On a Wing and a Prayer follows passenger Doug White’s (Dennis Quaid) harrowing journey to safely land a plane and save his entire family from insurmountable danger, after their pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight.


